What’s Cooking on Instagram?

Since October is National Pork Month, we wanted to share some of the best pork pics from Instagram … using D’Artagnan pork, of course.

Nice work on the porcelet rack! Love this photo from blogger Bayou Foodie. Click above to see her porcelet recipe, and recreate this at home.

Chef Matt Gentile in Philadelphia posted this perfect pork pic of Berkshire loin with sweet potato crostata. We are getting hungry just looking at it.

At a(MUSE) in Rehobeth Beach, DE, Sous Chef Andrew Guffey is plating beautifully, and posting pics – this time of porcelet with bok choy and black eyed peas. Yum!

Ariane Duarte snapped this Berkshire pork belly photo before plating in the kitchen of her eponymous Verona, NJ, restaurant.

Inspired by the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby, restaurateurs Glenn and Danai Falcone serve up dishes like this one, with a tempting Berkshire pork chop, at their Long Island restaurant.

