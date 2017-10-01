Pumpkin Spice Like You’ve Never Seen It Before!

Every autumn brings with it an onslaught of pumpkin spice flavored products, some edible, others not so much. Pumpkin spice shows up in stores, online and in the news; the first appearance of the PSL (as the pumpkin spice latte is known) is documented gleefully on social media.

And just when you thought it was safe to go back to the coffee shop … today is National Pumpkin Spice Day.

Since pumpkin spice mania shows no sign of slowing down, we decided to have some fun by putting our spin on it. This started as a tongue-in-cheek experiment, but ended as a truly delicious recipe.

We incorporated elements of the infamous autumn latte into this cheeky dish which is great for a dinner party. Our foie gras is paired with spiced pumpkin butter, salted and coffee caramels, milk jellies, and toasted brioche which makes for an extra tasty conversation piece. The PSFG is perfection.