Recipes for Fall: 6 Delicious Ways to Eat Apples for Dinner

Apple season is on! If you go apple picking, you might end up with a bushel of fruit to enjoy. What will you do with your bounty of apples? Apple pie, apple tart and apple crisp might use up a few pounds, but have you considered the appeal of apples in savory dishes? They are wonderful for adding sweetness when cooked down and served with veal or pork. Apples add crunch when used raw in salads, or in our burger recipe below. They also work well with foie gras.

Apples are perfect with pork, but we also pair them with wild boar, quail, and beef in these recipes. Don’t stop there – try incorporating apples in your recipes, and let us know what you make. If you still have apples left, make applesauce.

Here are our six favorite apple recipes for fall.

A classic combination, pork and apples – and apple cider – work well together in Lucinda Scala Quinn’s homey pork chop recipe. It’s sure to become a family favorite.

These hearty baked pork chops are easy to cook. Served with caramelized apples and a crunchy celery and parsley salad for bright contrast, this is a perfect recipe for an early autumn meal.

Cornbread stuffing, tart apple and toasted pecans are delicious compliments to simple roasted quail. Enjoy this dish year round, using stone fruit in the summer, apple in the fall, or pear in winter.

Here’s an easy recipe for juicy pork tenderloin with roasted apples, sweet onions, and fluffy yams with spiced butter. It takes less than an hour to prepare, making it a great weeknight dinner.

This unique burger strikes the perfect balance between salty and sweet, crunchy and soft. Thin slices of tart Granny Smith apple are the perfect foil to caramelized onions and candied bacon. Add a little maple mayo and sandwich in a crusty Kaiser roll for burger heaven!

These flaky pocket pastries are filled with savory wild boar sausage, sautéed apple, and cheddar cheese. They’re easy-as-pie to make (pun intended) and great for a party or hearty snack.

If you make any of our apple recipes, we would love to hear how you like them! Share in the comments, or find us on social media. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share photos with us there, too!