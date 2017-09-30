Featured Recipes

Game Day Winner: Buffalo Chicken Toast Recipe

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer for game day? Make a batch of spicy Buffalo chicken toasts with our new tender chicken leg confit and a few simple ingredients probably already in your kitchen. It takes only 15 minutes to put these together, and not much longer to eat them all!

Ingredients

  • 1 fresh baguette
  • 1 pack Chicken Leg Confit
  • 1 package cream cheese (8 ounces), softened
  • ¼ cup whole fat sour cream
  • ¼ cup Buffalo hot sauce (we used Frank’s Red Hot)
  • 2 tablespoons chives
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Preparation

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Cut the baguette on the bias into 16 slices a little thicker than ¼-inch. Lay slices in a single layer on a baking sheet.
  3. Remove the skin from the chicken confit and discard. Remove the meat from the bones and shred or chop.
  4. In a bowl, stir together softened cream cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce until evenly combined. Stir in shredded chicken and half of the chives until evenly mixed.
  5. Spoon a generous helping of the chicken mixture onto each of the baguette slices, smoothing edge to edge. Sprinkle each toast with shredded cheese, then remaining chives.
  6. Bake until chicken mixture is warmed through and cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10-12 minutes.
  7. Cool for about 5 minutes before serving.

Explore some of our other game day recipes and make the next game a tastier one.

