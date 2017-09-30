Game Day Winner: Buffalo Chicken Toast Recipe

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer for game day? Make a batch of spicy Buffalo chicken toasts with our new tender chicken leg confit and a few simple ingredients probably already in your kitchen. It takes only 15 minutes to put these together, and not much longer to eat them all!
Ingredients
- 1 fresh baguette
- 1 pack Chicken Leg Confit
- 1 package cream cheese (8 ounces), softened
- ¼ cup whole fat sour cream
- ¼ cup Buffalo hot sauce (we used Frank’s Red Hot)
- 2 tablespoons chives
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Cut the baguette on the bias into 16 slices a little thicker than ¼-inch. Lay slices in a single layer on a baking sheet.
- Remove the skin from the chicken confit and discard. Remove the meat from the bones and shred or chop.
- In a bowl, stir together softened cream cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce until evenly combined. Stir in shredded chicken and half of the chives until evenly mixed.
- Spoon a generous helping of the chicken mixture onto each of the baguette slices, smoothing edge to edge. Sprinkle each toast with shredded cheese, then remaining chives.
- Bake until chicken mixture is warmed through and cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10-12 minutes.
- Cool for about 5 minutes before serving.
