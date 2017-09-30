Game Day Winner: Buffalo Chicken Toast Recipe

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer for game day? Make a batch of spicy Buffalo chicken toasts with our new tender chicken leg confit and a few simple ingredients probably already in your kitchen. It takes only 15 minutes to put these together, and not much longer to eat them all!

Ingredients 1 fresh baguette

1 pack Chicken Leg Confit

1 package cream cheese (8 ounces), softened

¼ cup whole fat sour cream

¼ cup Buffalo hot sauce (we used Frank’s Red Hot)

2 tablespoons chives

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated Preparation