People Are Talking About Green Circle Chicken

Why are people so wild about our Green Circle Chicken? Because it’s not the same bland poultry that everyone has become accustomed to.

We turned to the old methods, and raise our chickens more like farmyard birds. They eat a diet of surplus vegetables and trimmings collected from commercial kitchens and farmers markets.

Not only are they fed well, these chickens are certified humane, making them rare birds indeed. They are air-chilled during processing, which means you get nothing but pure chicken flavor, not retained water.

Our Green Circle Chicken has been getting attention from top chefs, food writers, and satisfied home cooks. We wanted to share some of the comments from this last group, whose opinion matters most of all.

Ed, a health conscious foodie from from CT says …. The last time I had chicken this good was in Paris. Dined on pasture-raised blue-footed roasted chicken stuffed with thyme. This chicken is almost as good! So far, no other chicken in the U.S. has come this close.

Rob, a chef from NYC shares how he cooks the chicken (and we think his detective work is pretty good, too!) …

I have my suspicions — pure speculation on my part — that this is the broiler version of the 110 day old Brune Landaise served at Le Coq Rico. The taste to me is quite similar, and that should be enough of a compliment, whether I am correct or not. Now that I can buy this locally (at Westside Market in Manhattan) I intend upon making this my regular roast chicken — dry brined with salt and butter under and over the skin, in the fridge uncovered for 24-36 hours, and roasted at 400F until a thermometer in the thigh reads 164F.

French Jamaican, a foodie with simple tastes in Boston shares … I grew up on an island where all chickens were raised free range and organically by default. This is the first time I have been able to get a chicken that has the wonderful taste of home. It has so much flavour and is so moist. The only downside to this chicken is, once you have tasted it, you will never want to eat a supermarket chicken again.

