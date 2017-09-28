People Are Talking About Green Circle Chicken

Why are people so wild about our Green Circle Chicken? Because it’s not the same bland poultry that everyone has become accustomed to.
We turned to the old methods, and raise our chickens more like farmyard birds. They eat a diet of surplus vegetables and trimmings collected from commercial kitchens and farmers markets.
Not only are they fed well, these chickens are certified humane, making them rare birds indeed. They are air-chilled during processing, which means you get nothing but pure chicken flavor, not retained water.
Our Green Circle Chicken has been getting attention from top chefs, food writers, and satisfied home cooks. We wanted to share some of the comments from this last group, whose opinion matters most of all.
Here are three reviews from happy food lovers. You can read more five star reviews at our website.
Rob, a chef from NYC shares how he cooks the chicken (and we think his detective work is pretty good, too!) …
Did you know you can leave a review for a product you love? Simply go to the product page at dartagnan.com and click on the review tab. We love to hear how you are cooking and enjoying our foods.
If you experience any kind of issue or have any questions about a product, be sure to call customer service to let us know. Call 800-327-8246 Monday through Friday from 9:00- 5:00 EST. We stand behind our products and want your complete satisfaction.