5 Ways to Win at Grilling on Labor Day

If you’ve been grilling burgers, steaks and chops all summer, it’s time to shake things up. The end of summer is here, so send it off in style with a variation on the theme.

Try one of our recipes, and save 15% OFF sitewide* at dartagnan.com when you shop for Labor Day.

The summer of 2017 is almost over – don’t let it end without trying one of our grilling recipes.

There’s beef and there’s Waygu. Make our Wagyu tri tip for summer’s goodbye party. This cut is lean, flavorful and feeds a small crowd quickly – cooking time in most cases is just 20 minutes. Here we give it a tasty spice rub and finish it with Romesco sauce, pesto’s slightly sexier Spanish cousin (that’s just as easy to make).

Sure, you’ve had a lot of burgers this summer, but how many were lamb burgers? For these Moroccan-spiced lamb sliders, we combine our merguez sausage and ground lamb then top with grilled halloumi cheese and a harissa yogurt sauce. They’re perfect for a party.

Yes, porchetta can be made on a grill! Here we highlight 3 different methods for cooking this beautiful pork dish alfresco. A citrus gremolata adds bright, fresh flavor to our succulent milk-fed porcelet. It takes some patience, but this dish is definitely worth it.

You’ve got to offer chicken at a backyard party, but switch it up with juicy, mild poussin. It’s the perfect vehicle for spicy peri-peri marinade in this easy recipe. Garlic, lemon, oregano, and fresh chilis come together for big flavor pay-off. The marinade is equally delicious on our air-chilled organic chicken or even rabbit, just scale up as needed.

Have you grilled duck breast this summer? In this recipe, rich duck magret is perfectly balanced by sticky sweetness from Norman Van Aken’s luscious raisin-pineapple sauce, his version of an old-fashioned Cumberland. Want to use fresh peaches, blueberries or cherries instead? A quick pan sauce with the fruit of your choice will work well with this grilled duck breast. What are you cooking for Labor Day? Share with us on social media (food pics welcome) by tagging @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Featured photo: Pork Adobo Skewers Recipe