Do You Grill on a Himalayan Salt Block?

What’s pink, naturally anti-microbial and a favorite cooking surface? Yes, you guessed it: Himalayan salt.

This beautiful salt has been showing up in restaurants for years; on the grill, in the steak aging room, and also in decor. Entire walls made of pink salt bricks are a popular motif. A few years back Mark Bittman wrote a whole cookbook about cooking on Himalayan salt.

With Labor Day and the last big weekend for grilling upon us, now is a good time to get inventive. If you aren’t already grilling on a block of salt, what are you waiting for? Read these tips, and get yourself a block of salt for the weekend festivities. There is no need to add salt when you are cooking on a slab of it. Season simply! Here are three things we want to grill on a salt block immediately.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Himalayan Salt Company website (one of the oldest to market the product in the USA) has lots of information about this fine salt, and offers salt in many forms (bowls, lamps, planks, candle holders).

Here’s how you grill a steak on a block of salt. For further instructions on how to use a salt block on the stove top, check this post at The Manual: The Essential Guide for Men.

The important thing about cooking on salt – aside from heating the slab very slowly – is correct cleanup.

These helpful info graphics are from the blog at ereplacementparts.com. Click through for more details and tips from griller John Thomas.

Featured photo from The Manual.