Three Shanks You Should be Cooking for Dinner

Are you missing out on the pleasure of eating shanks? Similar to osso buco, the shank is a prized cut that comes from the leg. Humble and hardworking, this is a lean cut with connective tissue, which makes it tough. But when slowly cooked for hours, that all renders into a flavorful and gelatinous sauce, leaving the meat fork-tender and juicy. It’s one of the transformative miracles of cooking. We encourage you to experience it for yourself. We’ve got three different types to temp you, so read on and choose your shank!

Lamb Volcano Shanks Will Blow Your Mind

Lamb volcano shanks might be even better than osso buco. The shanks are larger and easier to cook, plus they make a beautiful presentation on the plate. From our cooperative in the Rocky Mountains, this lamb is raised right for superior tenderness and fresh, full flavor. You’ll get two 16 – 18-ounce shanks per package, good for individual servings. But why are they called “volcano” shanks?

While roasting volcano shanks, the meat will tighten up and the bone will remain standing tall, making the whole thing look a bit like a volcano. Chefs love these shanks for their ease of cooking, and for the impressive way they look on a plate. Unlike the more irregular osso buco, these lamb shanks are flat on the bottom – and will remain so after cooking – to make a lovely presentation. Try them in our tagine recipe – featured in the photo at the top of this post.

Wild Boar Shanks – Fore and Hind

Try braising our wild boar shanks – available in two sizes – for succulent fall-off-the-bone meat. The foreshank, at 10 oz. average has a tapered shape and a longer bone, while the hindshank, at 16 oz. offers a bit more meat in a compact package. Both offer great flavor, so choose the right size for your occasion – or appetite – and cook ‘em low and slow.

Our boar meat comes from truly wild animals that are trapped – not hunted – in Texas, where they forage on a natural diet of grass, roots, nuts, fruits, acorns, and grains. That contributes to the unique flavor of wild boar meat; it’s somewhat like lean pork, only darker, redder, and more intense.

A Hankering for Pork Shanks

Shanks. We can’t get enough of them. These skinless heritage pork shanks are ideal for slow cooking until all the deep flavors from connective tissue and bone are released. The odd bits are often the tastiest, and just need a little attention to be appreciated. The Bavarians certainly know this, as their famous dish schweinshaxe, made with pork shank, pork knuckle, or pork hock, can attest. Anyone who has tried this pork dish at Octoberfest remembers it longingly.

The old breeds are the tastiest, and our heritage pork proves the case. Raised on family farms dedicated to traditional methods, our heritage breed hogs are allowed natural behaviors, plenty of space, and get no antibiotics or growth stimulants. Try it and taste what you have been missing.

Shanks for Joining Us

No matter what shanks you choose, if you can cook one, you can cook them all. Braised in the oven, on the stove, or in a slow cooker, they are adaptable to any style. Craving Southeast Asian flavors? Add ginger and lemongrass to the braising liquid. Have leftover wine? Go 70/30 wine to demi-glace in the braise. Got a sweet tooth? Try sweet and sour/agrodolce style using dried fruits and balsamic. However you cook them, there’s something delightfully medieval about announcing shanks for dinner.

