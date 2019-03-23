The Top 10 Ways to Get More Mushrooms in Your Diet

Do you love mushrooms? So do we! From feathery maitake to sturdy shiitake mushrooms, there is something for every fan of fungi at dartagnan.com. Our online selection of organic cultivated and wild foraged mushrooms is the same quality that our chef clients use in their restaurants. Read on for our 10 favorite mushroom recipes, and order yourself some mushrooms!

This simple recipe for creamy mushroom toast is rich and comforting. It can be dressed up with a knob of black truffle butter – always great with mushrooms! – and served on petit toasts for canapes.

Try our umami-rich, protein-packed veggie burger recipe at home (yes, it’s a vegetarian recipe). Packed with our organic and wild mushrooms, it has black garlic mayonnaise to bring out the smoky sweetness.

This easy recipe for crispy mushroom crostini combines earthy truffle butter and creamy Taleggio cheese for a perfect snack or party food.

An irresistible combination of crispy sautéed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta, this creamy pappardelle may well be the ultimate comfort food dish. It’s also super simple to make!

Easy enough to make on the fly, yet impressive enough for company, this egg recipe will become a brunch go-to. Earthy mushrooms and fragrant black truffle butter make this classic dish a standout.

Our mushroom melt is truly an “earthy” delight. Our Wagyu burgers are smothered in sautéed mushrooms and truffled fontina fonduta (say that three times fast) with peppery cress and an herbed Dijon spread for a little kick.

One of the tastiest ways to use up leftover ham, this cheesy egg casserole is packed with smoky ham and vegetables. While we love it with ham, you can substitute smoked chicken or turkey.

Simple but dramatic, this whole roasted hen-of-the-woods mushroom (AKA maitake) involves a miso compound butter. It takes little effort and yields both crispy petals and tender hearts.

This flavorful dressing is beautifully moist and packed with mushrooms. The versatile recipe can be used as dressing or stuffing, made ahead if needed, and could take additions like sausage if desired.

Compound butter is one of the great kitchen secrets. This recipe has all the earthiness of mushrooms and shallots and will add richness and depth to grilled beef, pork, venison, or buffalo. Keep a log in the fridge at the ready for steaks and chops, which are vastly more flavorful with just a pat of butter.

