6 Unexpected Cuts for Labor Day Grilling 

If you’ve been grilling burgers, steaks, and hot dogs all season, it’s time to shake things up. The summer is almost over – don’t let it end without trying something new! Here we present 6 cuts that you might not have considered for grilling.

There’s beef and there’s Waygu. Make our Wagyu tri-tip for summer’s goodbye party. This cut is lean, flavorful, and feeds a small crowd quickly – cooking time in most cases is just 20 minutes. Here we give it a tasty spice rub and finish it with Romesco sauce, pesto’s slightly sexier Spanish cousin (that’s just as easy to make).

Our grass-fed ground lamb is amazing. Use it for burgers, meatballs, and more. But make these spiced ground lamb kebabs for Labor Day. They take just minutes on the grill and are delicious served with pita bread with a little herbed yogurt and cool, crisp veggies.

Both tangy and creamy, Alabama white sauce is traditionally served with smoked or grilled chicken, but this versatile and easy sauce is delicious on any grilled or smoked meat. Here we’ve paired it with succulent semi-boneless grilled quail that’s perfect for a quick summer supper.

While you’re thinking about petite birds, consider this nod to traditional grilled chicken. We switch things up with juicy poussin in a spicy marinade.

Here’s an easy grilled pork recipe with a Filipino-style adobo marinade. It’s got all the flavor of braised meat with the convenience of the grill. Use our Berkshire pork tenderloin for optimal results.

You might not think of duck breast for the grill, but our historic food blogger Deana Sidney shows that it’s quite manageable. Get her tips and a crazy good sauce for duck magret.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior-tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

