3 Easy Recipes to Make with Ground Venison Right Now

Have you tried our ground venison yet? Ideal for primal and paleo diets, lean venison meat is a delicious and healthy alternative to other ground meats – and gives you something different for burger night. Here we offer two special burger recipes and an outstanding version of Swedish meatballs to get you started.

Try something different with our 12-ounce pack of 100% grass-fed ground venison.

Wild Grind: Grass-Fed Venison

As free-range as it gets without being wild, our venison comes from New Zealand ranches that practice sustainable methods and provide the deer with vast pastures in a pristine environment. With no added antibiotics or growth stimulants, this grass-fed venison is nothing like the hunted venison many have experienced.

Our ground venison makes an extra tasty “Juicy Lucy,” or cheese-stuffed burger (with two types of cheese in this case). We’ve upped the ante a bit by adding our Berkshire hickory-smoked bacon to make it the ultimate bacon cheeseburger.

We love upgrading old-school dishes, and just like in the 1960s these Swedish meatballs are great for entertaining or for family meals. Instead of using beef, our super-easy meatball recipe is made extra tasty with ground venison.

This simple venison burger recipe is topped with red onions braised in white wine for a sweet and delightfully pink condiment. Pair with aged cheddar cheese and arugula for a most delectable burger.

Explore all our cuts of grass-fed venison and enjoy this lean and clean meat.

