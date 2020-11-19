Watch Chef Douglass Williams Make the Perfect Turkey Breast

This year many people are planning smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving and looking for options for the main dish. Big thanks to Douglass Williams chef/owner of Mida in Boston for sharing his easy method for cooking a turkey breast – with truffle butter and duck fat (our favorite secret ingredients)! Watch his video below and bring the technique into your kitchen.

We hope you will try this recipe! D’Artagnan offers bone-in turkey breast seasonally for the holidays, and truffle butter all year long.

Learn more about Chef Douglass Williams, who was named one of the Best New Chefs of 2020 by Food and Wine.

