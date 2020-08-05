5 New Ways to Enjoy Our Green Circle Chicken

Our Heritage Green Circle™ chicken is a very special bird – so richly flavorful that many say, “It’s like I never tasted chicken before!” In addition to our plump, whole birds, we now offer everyone’s favorite cuts for convenient cooking any day of the week.

Chicken As It Should Be

Heritage Green Circle chicken is available exclusively at D’Artagnan. We developed this program specifically for discerning chefs who love this chicken for its unique, old-fashioned, real chicken flavor.

What makes it different? Our exclusive Heritage Green Circle chicken is raised by a network of Amish and Mennonite family farms in Pennsylvania and certified by Humane Farm Animal Care.

The old-breed chickens eat a diet that includes clean surplus vegetables from markets – bruised, cut, or otherwise unattractive vegetables – along with cuttings and peelings from restaurant kitchens and grains like corn and soy.

Heritage Green Circle chickens enjoy more than twice the barn space required to be considered free-range, have access to the outdoors and the ability to forage naturally, and are raised to 85 days of age, twice that of the average commercially-raised chicken. Green Circle chickens are air-chilled and hand processed in a low-volume facility near the farms where they are raised.

This common sense, waste-nothing philosophy reflects days past when chickens lived on vegetable scraps and roamed freely around farmyards. It has earned the recognition of the ASPCA and its Shop With Your Heart program. If you needed proof on the plate that a happy chicken is a tasty chicken, you’ll find it with our Green Circle Chicken.

Heritage Green Circle Chicken – Now in Convenient Cuts

As the pandemic began in March of this year, some grocery stores had trouble keeping chicken in stock. Because we source from small-scale, dedicated farmers, we were able to ensure that dartagnan.com – and all our customers – remained well supplied.

Originally, this heritage chicken was reserved for our chef clients but we quickly realized that home cooks wanted access to quality chicken, so we broke down whole birds into more convenient cuts. Through it all, we were able to meet the rising demand for chicken, keep the food supply chain strong, and support small-scale farms raising birds the right way.

All Eyes on Chicken Thighs

Some believe chicken thighs are the best cut of chicken (we wouldn’t argue). A versatile cut, thighs can be braised in wine for tender fall-apart chicken with a savory sauce, grilled or smoked and dressed with BBQ sauce, or roasted in the oven for crispy skin that goes “crunch!” Try your favorite recipe – or this adobo recipe – with our Heritage Green Circle Chicken Thighs – available in 1lb bags, 4 per pack.

Drumroll for Chicken Drumsticks

What’s more fun than eating chicken drums with your hands? The perfect item for casual cookouts, the drums are also great for our duck fat fried chicken recipe or this easy Buffalo-style recipe in the Instant Pot. Stock up on Heritage Green Circle Chicken Drumsticks with a 4-pack of 1lb bags.

Best of Both Worlds: Chicken Leg Quarters

Can’t decide between thighs and drums? Have them both with our leg quarters. Simmered in coconut cream for our Thai red curry recipe or braised with chorizo, red and yellow peppers in a Basque-style, these legs are deliciously satisfying. Our Heritage Green Circle leg quarters are sold in a 4-pack of 1 lb each.

Chicken Wings for the Win

A classic of pubs and game day gatherings, wings are easy and fun to make at home. Recreate the classic recipe that uses copious amounts of hot sauce with our signature truffle butter Buffalo wings or try something a little different like grilled harissa honey chicken wings. You’ll be ready for the party with a 4-pack of 1 lb chicken wings.

Everyone’s Favorite: Chicken Breasts

Boneless, skinless chicken breast is the most popular cut of them all, even though some consider it on the bland side. Not with our birds! Sink your teeth into the most tender and tasty chicken breast ever. Try our Vietnamese-style recipe for flavorful chicken breast with a sweet-tart flavor and juicy flesh, or our bacon-wrapped and stuffed chicken breast for a fun new way to enjoy chicken. Keep well stocked with a 4-pack of .75 lb chicken breasts.

Along with our Heritage Green Circle chicken, we have Green Circle chicken, organic chicken, air-chilled chicken, and poussin for the home cook. When you shop at dartagnan.com you support responsibly sourced meats from small family farms.

