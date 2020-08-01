You’ll Want to Eat These 5 Breakfast Recipes for Every Meal

Breakfast is back! This is a happy side effect of spending more time – and even working – at home. Rather than a grab-and-go meal or a yogurt eaten on a train, many of us are making breakfast in the morning. Read on for 5 ways to serve eggs for breakfast – or even lunch or dinner.

Try our shakshuka recipe for easy one-skillet eggs poached in tomato sauce with andouille sausage. This slightly spicy Middle Eastern dish makes a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner; serve it family-style, or individually in 6” skillets, if you’ve got them.

For a full-on Middle Eastern style meal, serve hummus and/or baba ganoush on the side. And of course, you should have freshly warmed – not toasted – pita bread kept soft enough to scoop up all the tomato sauce and dips. No pita? Your favorite bread will also serve nicely.

This savory breakfast casserole is packed with smoky ham, sautéed mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. With buttery croissants as the bread base, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Prep the night before then bake it right from the fridge in under an hour. Leftovers reheat nicely and make for easy breakfasts for days to come.

This classic quiche Lorraine recipe should be a part of every cook’s repertoire. For a uniquely D’Artagnan (and delicious) twist, we use our black truffle butter in the crust.

The beauty of a Spanish omelet lies in its versatility. Delicious for breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, our tortilla is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.

A favorite of the French bistro, croque madame is our idea of the ultimate brunch dish. This variation of croque monsieur is upgraded by a perfectly runny egg, and our Berkshire bistro ham is right at home alongside creamy béchamel and melted cheese.

Never work before breakfast; if you have to work before breakfast, eat your breakfast first. — Josh Billings

What are you eating for breakfast these days?

