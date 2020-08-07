The Most Important Part of Successful Tacos

A good taco is one of life’s joys. With all the choices for toppings and shell, don’t lose sight of what is most important: the meat inside! We’ve got two options for unforgettable pork fillings to make taco night at home a real party. Read on for the recipes.

How to Make the Perfect Taco

Start with the best pork you can get. We’ve gone to great lengths to provide Berkshire and heritage breed pork from hogs that are raised humanely, on family farms dedicated to traditional methods. We find the old breeds are the tastiest, with a pronounced flavor, abundant marbling, and lush texture – nothing like the pale, commodity pork so common on today’s market

Choose between Berkshire Pork Shoulder or Heritage Pork Shoulder – both are excellent – to make this Cuban-Style Pulled Pork Roast recipe. Use your Instant Pot or slow cooker to cut the cooking time down dramatically. If you are inclined, we also have a great recipe for slow cooker carnitas.

Shred a portion of the pork shoulder to ribbons for tacos, and save the rest for other meals. Don’t skip our mojo sauce; with bright citrus and fragrant garlic, it makes a zesty addition (to be honest, it’s addictive). Limes, cilantro, and chopped onions finish it off nicely, and of course, a generous pile of hard or soft tortillas for serving.

Small-Batch Porcelet Carnitas

A pork shoulder is 6 – 7 lbs and might be too big for your needs. Never fear, we’ve got a recipe for Small-Batch Porcelet Carnitas as an alternative. Perfect for 2 – 4 people, the recipe yields up the most tender and flavorful carnitas for tacos. That’s because we used our porcelet collar – exclusively available at dartagnan.com – which is tender and succulent pork from milk-fed piglets raised in a traditional European fashion to render incredibly lush pork.

The Best Cocktail for a Taco Dinner

What’s the perfect drink to enjoy with tacos? The Michelada! This unusual Mexican drink combines light beer with hot sauce and lime (among other unexpected ingredients) and is a summertime classic that’s easy to make. Check this video for a how-to.

Are you making Taco Tuesday a thing at home? Share pics with us on social media!

