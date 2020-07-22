These Instagram Pics Will Make You Crave Chicken

We love looking at food, don’t you? With so many people cooking at home the past few months we’ve seen some gorgeous dishes on Instagram. Here’s a tasty sampling of chicken photos that caught our attention. Fair warning: these pictures will make you hungry. There’s good news: a wide selection of our chicken is 20% OFF right now!

As the pandemic began and some grocery stores had trouble keeping chicken in stock, we worked directly with our dedicated farmers to make sure dartagnan.com – and all our customers – remained well supplied. We were able to meet the rising demand for chicken, keep the food supply chain strong, and support small-scale farms raising birds the right way.

D’Artagnan exclusive Green Circle chicken, organic chicken, air-chilled chicken, and even petite poussin are all fair game in this roundup.

Cast Iron Chicken

Alyssa Goch shared her cast iron chicken rubbed with tart rhubarb butter and asparagus recently. Look at that crunchy finish!

Roasted Chicken Thighs

The Daley Plate served up roasted chicken with lemon zest, fresh sautéed spinach & saucy rosemary beans – a 30-minute meal that makes us crave chicken.

Poussin on the Grill

Boulder Wood Gardens posted these grilled poussins – that’s French for young and tender chicken – that started over the open flame were then finished in a cast iron pan on the grates. Perfection!

Stir-Fried Chicken

Tim Lanza has professional kitchen experience, so his simple chicken stir fry looks especially pretty plated … but anyone can achieve these results at home!

Smoked Whole Chicken

Dads Who Grill spatchcocked a whole chicken then smoked it in the Big Green Egg. It’s clear these dads know their way around a chicken!

Grilled Chicken Drumsticks

Drumroll, please … what does the butcher at The Meat Wagon make on the weekend? Grilled D’Artagnan chicken drums, of course!

Chicken Taco Board

Lexi Linsenman marinated D’Artagnan chicken and then grilled on high heat to get that tasty char for her epic DIY taco board.

If you’re like us and want to see the beautiful plates created by chefs and home cooks, Instagram is the place to be. Join us on Instagram for a view of what’s happening in the many professional and home kitchens that serve D’Artagnan. And remember, we’re always delighted to be tagged when you post photos with our products.

