4 Fresh and Easy Recipes You’ll Love to Make with Summer Corn

Does your farmers market have corn yet? After the initial excitement and first few meals of boiled, steamed, or grilled corn on the cob, it’s time to find some fresh ways to cook with it. Read on for our favorite corn recipes that are certain to become summer classics in your home.

Hush puppies are a Southern specialty – deep-fried balls of batter made with cornmeal – and a classic side dish for summer meals. Flecked with hickory smoked bacon, these flavorful hush puppies – with juicy kernels of fresh corn and truffle butter – fry up crisp and surprisingly light. Try them with steaks, BBQ, and fish, or simply on their own with the chili mayo.

This quick-cooking chowder is hearty, flavorful, and perfect for summer. Packed with fresh sweet corn, smoky bacon, and tender chicken confit, this easy recipe is sure to become a family favorite.

These fresh corn fritters are as easy to make as they are delicious. Spicy chorizo sausage and Manchego cheese are the perfect complements to sweet summer corn. We fried them in a mix of avocado oil and duck fat with savory results. Serve these alongside a salad for a light lunch or as a side dish for your favorite grilled and barbecued meats.

Smoky Street Corn Salad

This salad is a play on the flavors of elote, the popular Mexican-style corn on the cob slathered with cream and dusted with cheese. Our recipe is enriched with crumbles bacon. Chilled rosé perfectly balances out the smoky richness.

You’ll need:

5 strips Applewood Smoked Bacon

3 cups fresh corn kernels

2 jalapenos, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 lime, juice & zest

2 ounces queso cotija or queso fresco

Tajin chili seasoning, or chili powder

Cook bacon in a medium skillet until crisp, then drain on paper towels. Pour off all but about a tablespoon of bacon fat then set the pan over medium-high heat. Add corn, turning to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally until corn is cooked through and slightly charred; remove from heat. Chop bacon, add to corn along with jalapeños, mayonnaise, lime zest, cheese, and lime juice (to taste). Place in serving dishes, season with Tajin.

Serving tip: Little ¼ cup servings are ideal – small decorative dishes work well, or eliminate dishes all together and serve this salad in chilled lettuce cups. The inner leaves of bibb/butter lettuce work best!

