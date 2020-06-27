The 15 Recipes You Need for an Exciting July 4th Party

What’s on your menu for Independence Day? The parties may be a bit subdued this year, but we found 15 recipes in our collection that are perfect for gatherings of any size. Whether it’s just two of you in the backyard, or a larger group around the grill, we’ve got classic comfort foods that will make it a very tasty Fourth of July … and summer.

Our flavorful slow-cooked wild boar shoulder recipe makes the best BBQ sandwiches. Zesty sauce and a classic slaw play well with soft, sweet rolls such as Hawaiian bread or mini brioche.

Even though this dish is mostly bread and meat, it’s still a salad in our book! Panzanella is a Tuscan-style salad usually made with stale bread and tomatoes. Here we added the classic American flavors of a BLT with our hickory smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, and a creamy citrus dressing.

Who needs beans when you have beef, beer, and bacon? Our boneless beef short ribs cook slowly in a rich combo of pureed chiles, dark beer, beef stock, bacon, and spices. A little dark chocolate at the end adds depth of flavor – don’t skip it. This is an indoor project and can be cooked in advance of the party, making it easy on the host. Also great for potlucks!

There’s nothing better than a good steak grilled over fire. We kept the preparation simple on this one, topping the ribeye with a pat of compound butter packed with fresh herbs and garlic. The butter enhances without overwhelming and when it mingles with the meat juices, makes a delectable sauce.

Everybody loves a lobster roll, and the classic New England sandwich gets a smoky kick with our bacon in this easy recipe remix. Make the lobster filling ahead of the party, and scoop it into freshly buttered and toasted (maybe on the grill?) split-top rolls.

Flecked with hickory smoked bacon, these flavorful hush puppies fry up crisp and surprisingly light. They’re an excellent party food and make a great summer side dish for steaks, barbecue, and fish.

Spicy Buffalo-style wings are the always a party favorite, but we’ve upped the flavor ante to make them even better. Our creamy black truffle butter adds a whole new dimension of richness and depth, making these wings your guests won’t soon forget.

Each juicy shrimp hugs a chunk of Cajun sausage in this quick kabab recipe. Brush with a spicy, seasoned oil for an extra punch of flavor.

Baked beans are a summer cookout must-have and making them yourself is well worth the time. This easy recipe yields tender beans with a sweet, smoky sauce. Bacon weave optional (but recommended).

Cane syrup, a sticky sweet syrup made from sugar cane, gives this barbecue sauce backbone, along with honey, molasses, and cider vinegar.

We took some delicious liberties with the Philly cheese steak, and recommend you try the recipe. With hand-formed oblong patties of juicy Wagyu beef seared in butter, this sandwich is topped with Provolone, peppers, and onions.

You can’t eat BBQ without mac and cheese. This quick and easy stove top recipe for includes bacon and will satisfy adults and kids alike. It makes a great side dish for your backyard meals this season.

An overnight soak in seasoned buttermilk along with pan-frying in a blend of duck fat and peanut oil makes this chicken extra flavorful, crispy, and browned. It’s equally delicious piping hot or served cold, picnic style – perfect for a July 4th gathering.

Both tangy and creamy, Alabama white sauce is traditionally served with smoked or grilled chicken, but this versatile and easy sauce is delicious on any grilled or smoked meat. Here we’ve paired it with succulent grilled quail that’s perfect for a quick summer supper.

Bison is an American original, with great flavor. Make our tasty bison meatball recipe – stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with smoky barbecue sauce – for a super-easy appetizer.

