You’ll Win at the Grill with These Homemade Truffle Butter Buns

Looking to take your burgers to the next level? Try our easy recipe for homemade burger buns enriched with black truffle butter. The dense, rich buns are perfect for all your burger creations and will make you a grill star this summer.

Truffle Butter Burger Buns

Ingredients

400 grams all-purpose flour

200 grams bread flour

1 (7 grams) packet instant dry yeast

40 grams sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

300 grams lukewarm water

100 grams Black Truffle Butter, softened

2 tablespoons cream

2 tablespoons sesame seeds (optional)

Preparation

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine both flours, yeast, sugar, and salt. Mix well. With the mixer on low, add water. Mix until just combined – dough will be slightly dry and shaggy. Rest for 15 minutes. With the mixer on medium-low (kitchen aid speed 3), add butter in batches. Mix until butter is thoroughly incorporated and dough comes together and is springy, about 7 minutes. Cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap and allow to rest for 30 minutes. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into equal 12 pieces and round each piece into a smooth ball. Place rolls a few inches apart on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Gently flatten the balls to about 3″ diameter. Cover the buns and let them rise till they’ve expanded nicely, about 60-75 minutes. Toward the end of the rising time, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Brush each bun with cream and sprinkle with sesame seeds, if using. Bake buns till they’re a light, golden brown, about 18-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before slicing and serving.

Let us know if you make these crave-worthy burger buns!

