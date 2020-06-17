You’ll Want to Make All 5 of these Ground Lamb Recipes

Our grass-fed ground lamb makes a flavorful alternative to beef, and is a grilling season must-have. You’ll enjoy its distinctive, rich flavor – “lamby” but not gamey – in burgers, chili, kebabs, and more. Learn about this healthy grass-fed lamb and start planning your lambtastic menus. Available in 1lb packs, this blend is 85% lean from leg of lamb and 15% fat from the belly – and can be used in place of beef in almost any recipe, though keep in mind it’s more robustly flavored.

Order a case of 1lb packs so you always have ground lamb ready for the grill. Try lamb in Mediterranean dishes or pair with strong spices – this tasty lamb can take the heat.

About Our Grass-Fed Lamb

Our grass-fed lambs are raised humanely in small flocks on lush meadows of rye and clover in Victoria, Australia’s optimal growing region. The stress-free lifestyle – with no antibiotics or added hormones – produces lamb that will make a delicious addition to your cooking routine.

Since 1985, D'Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones.

