12 Chicken Recipes So Good You’ll Want to Make Them All

Cooking at home is one of the most comforting activities. In stressful times, we encourage you to enjoy the soothing rituals of the kitchen. The happy results can be a roasted chicken, pot pie, Buffalo drumsticks, or tender braised chicken thighs – whichever recipe you choose, a home-cooked meal will make your day.

We’ve got your back. Our warehouses are well-stocked with organic and Green Circle chicken (among many other tasty items) and we ship overnight across the country. Shop dartagnan.com – get FREE shipping through Thursday, March 19 – and fill your kitchen with delicious food.

In our version of the classic Coq au Riesling, chicken thighs, mushrooms, and French pancetta create quite the comforting dish. It’s slow-cooked in a creamy white wine sauce and can be served with mashed potatoes and crusty bread for a rustic, satisfying supper.

Break out the Instant Pot for these buffalo-style chicken drumsticks that take just minutes to cook. Even better, they’re packed with flavor (thanks to our black truffle butter) and meatier than wings.

These Cajun-spiced pot pies are stuffed with tender chicken, flavorful andouille sausage, and hearty vegetables with a golden brown puff pastry lid. Easy to assemble with store-bought pastry – you can make one large pie with this recipe, or six small ones – this is such satisfying comfort food.

In the 101 cooking course, there’s always roasted chicken. Try your hand at this practically no-fail recipe for the perfect roast chicken with crispy skin. It works every time and is sure to become a family favorite.

Missing Indian takeout? Make some at home! Our organic chicken tenderloins get an aromatic yogurt marinade before being skewered and grilled in this tasty recipe.

Try this easy recipe for stuffed chicken breasts with Brussels sprouts, pecans, cheese, and bacon. Turns out boneless, skinless chicken breast doesn’t have to be boring.

Make a batch of these easy, spicy Buffalo chicken toasts with our tender chicken leg confit and a few simple ingredients probably already in your kitchen.

It’s simple to braise chicken thighs and this recipe yields wonderfully crispy skin, while the hard apple cider, onions, and smoky bacon combine to make a tasty sauce.

Here’s a slightly more elegant version of beer can chicken. Roasting a chicken vertically, whether in the oven or barbecue, will yield crispy skin and juicy flesh. Rosé, pan drippings, and crème fraîche come together for a simple, silky sauce.

Try our recipe for duck fat fried chicken on fluffy bacon waffles (you read that right). The bite-sized portions are the perfect comfort food snack. Note: The yield will vary depending on the type and size of waffle iron used – it can vary from 12 to 18 servings.

Here’s an easy chicken drumstick recipe that is quick to put on the table. That’s because it’s prepped, cooked, and served in one pan along with fingerling potatoes, whole garlic, tart lemons, and fresh herbs.

This easy chicken breast recipe uses a sweet-tart marinade with Vietnamese fish sauce, ginger, chili paste, and lime. Quick roasting yields flavorful chicken with lacquered skin and juicy flesh.

What are your favorite ways to cook chicken? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.

Explore our other chicken recipes at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.