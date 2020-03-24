7 Easy Pasta Recipes to get Dinner on the Table Fast

When you’re stuck at home with a supply of pasta it’s easy to make a speedy dinner with a few add-ons. Bacon, pancetta, mushrooms, cheese, slow-cooked veal – or what you’ve got in the freezer – can transform pasta into a comforting meal. Check dartagnan.com for the proteins you need, and read on for 7 tasty recipes that anyone can make at home.

With our simple pasta carbonara recipe, you’re just 25 minutes away from a creamy, rich meal. While traditional recipes call for guanciale or pancetta, we like our thick-cut bacon and a little garlic for depth of flavor.

If you like carbonara try swapping out the pork bacon and use duck bacon instead. Rich, creamy, and ready in less than 20 minutes? Yes! This easy carbonara is your go-to meal when you want comfort food and you want it now.

So easy to make, the slow cooker does all the work. We made this ragu with an unusual cut – veal flank steak. The bright tomato flavor is balanced with the gentle sweetness and tang from a touch of balsamic vinegar and the creaminess of ricotta cheese.

A creamy butternut squash purée makes a glorious golden sauce, and fried sage with crisped ventrèche – our French version of pancetta – synergize in this easy recipe for the comfort dish you’ll want for dinner every night.

This pasta recipe is simple but satisfying, with earthy mushrooms and crunchy truffled breadcrumbs (a good way to use up less-than-fresh bread). Any mushrooms will do – but explore our selection of organic mushrooms and find your flavor.

This rich and satisfying bison bolognese recipe comes together so quickly but offers all the comfort of a slow-simmered Sunday sauce. If you don’t have bison, just use ground beef.

With plenty of crispy sautéed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta, this creamy pappardelle is the ultimate comfort food dish.

What are your favorite ways to eat pasta? Tell us in the comments.

