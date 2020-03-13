What to Cook When You’re Staying In: 10 Comforting Recipes

Many of us are staying in and cooking at home these days. If you’re stocking the pantry and freezer and practicing “social distancing” this is the perfect time to batch cook. There’s something soothing and cozy about cooking at home – so enjoy it! Read on for 10 comfort food recipes that are just right for big family dinners or meal prepping.

One of our favorite slow cooker recipes, this will serve 4 people but can be easily doubled for more. Veal flank steaks balance bright tomato flavor with a gentle sweetness and tang from a touch of balsamic in this ragu that can be served over pasta, rice, or potatoes.

Classic beef Bourguignon is surprisingly easy to make with our Angus boneless short ribs, plenty of aromatics, exotic mushrooms, and French pancetta. Serve with warm crusty bread and a bottle of your favorite red wine – or two, because this recipe should serve 6.

For this hearty pork chili, our boneless Berkshire pork butt cooks slowly in a mixture of fresh salsa verde, roasted green chili peppers, and chicken stock. With plenty for 6 to 8 hungry diners, this recipe is a meal preppers dream.

This comforting soup couldn’t be easier to make. Packed with our ready-to-use chicken confit and a hint of bacon, this smoky lentil soup recipe will satisfy 6 to 8 people. If you freeze some for later, leave out the bacon, and simply make it before serving so you have that satisfying bacon crunch.

This traditional French recipe of braised chicken with bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, and wine (known as cacciatore in Italy) is our favorite kind of comfort food – hearty and satisfying, yet quick and easy enough for a weeknight. We only used four chicken legs, but the recipe can be doubled and tripled easily with our organic or Green Circle chicken leg quarters.

This rich and satisfying bison bolognese sauce comes together quickly enough for a weeknight dinner but gives you all the comfort of a slow-simmered Sunday sauce. Double or triple this recipe to store some in the freezer.

Our quick and easy chili recipe uses three types of duck charcuterie, a little beer, and plenty of fresh chile peppers for great depth of flavor and a hearty texture. It’s great for batch cooking and will freeze well for the next time you get a chili craving.

Starting with a hefty Berkshire pork shoulder, these super-easy slow cooker pork carnitas make insanely good tacos with minimal effort. This Mexican-style recipe renders spoon-tender, juicy, and flavorful pulled pork any time of year – without heating up the house. This recipe will serve 8 to 10 people, so it’s a good choice for meal planning.

With a traditional mix of ground lamb, aromatic vegetables, rich sauce, and creamy cheddar mashed potatoes, this shepherd’s pie is both ultra-comforting and easy to make. Shepherd’s pie will freeze well, covered tightly with aluminum foil, and can be defrosted and then reheated – so don’t make just one!

Our beef brisket recipe is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine with aromatics. Hearty and rustic, it’s the perfect dish for a chilly weekend, and the leftovers can be enjoyed with potato hash and eggs, tucked into grilled cheese or tacos, casseroles or even soup.

No need to wait on a long line at the store. Shop dartagnan.com and enjoy the convenience of next-day delivery to your door. Since many of our cuts are packaged for restaurants, they offer large portions ideal for batch cooking and stocking your freezer.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.