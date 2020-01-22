10 Unique Recipes to Make Carnivore Month More Exciting

Let’s get to the meat of the matter. Whether your resolutions took you on a keto, Whole30, paleo or carnivore path, we have great recipes featuring different proteins. Some may be unfamiliar – or occasional treats – to you, but World Carnivore Month is a good time to vary the menu. The simple preparations include classics like bacon-wrapped filet mignon and chicken under a brick, as well as rabbit confit and venison tri-tip. Read on for 10 meat-centric recipes and try something new.

Simple to make, our flavorful rabbit confit recipe is great on its own and makes a base for other recipes like easy rabbit rillettes, which are the original high-protein snack.

All you need for this recipe is patience. A e slow-roasted porcelet shoulder – that’s a milk-fed pig for the uninitiated – for 8 hours which yields meltingly tender meat. A quick blast under the broiler at the end creates a deliciously crispy crackling.

Do you sous vide? Here’s a basic recipe using our exclusive Rohan duck breasts that will give you perfectly done magret every time. Add your favorite fresh herbs or other aromatics to the vacuum bag, if desired, and sear after the water bath for that desirable crispy skin.

Our semi-boneless quail are tender, mild, and cook in under 20 minutes. Here we’ve given them a quick marinade in fresh herbs, tart lemon, and a just a whisper of Dijon. They’re heavenly.

Ground porcini mushrooms add earthy umami flavor to our frenched veal chops in this quick and easy recipe. Substitute pork chops for equally tasty results.

We’re all about golden brown crispy skin and cooking poultry ‘al mattone’ or under-a-brick is an easy (and fast) way to achieve it. Using our air-chilled Green Circle chicken ensures the meat is juicy and flavorful.

Steak and bacon make an irresistible pair. Our easy recipe for bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin steaks with truffle butter will be your new favorite dinner. Feel free to leave off the butter for those avoiding dairy.

This easy lamb loin recipe with Middle Eastern-style spice rub can be served over rice, salad, or in warm pita with tabbouleh, tahini, and pickled vegetables. If you are eating low carb, then enjoy the lamb with a simple salad – or on its own.

Our venison is very different than the hunted stuff you may have experienced. Tender and more robust than beef, this sous vide venison tri-tip recipe ensures the lean meat stays tender and juicy while keeping the perfect temperature at medium-rare.

Our simple grilled wild boar rack recipe yields tender, flavorful chops. Wild boar has a deep, rich, porky flavor and we bet this lean game meat will hook you. If you can’t grill outside this time of year, try this one on a grill pan stovetop.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.