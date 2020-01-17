Make Winter Meals More Interesting with Lamb

Lamb is the other red meat. We love it because of its rich, unique flavor and adaptability. Most cuisines have lamb recipes, and we’ve rounded up a few from a variety of traditions here. Read on and discover a new favorite for comforting winter meals.

This easy recipe for slow-cooked lamb with creamy white beans and fresh basil pistou is hearty, satisfying, and a part of a long tradition in France. Learn more about pistou, a typical Provençal recipe, in our blog post.

The shepherd’s pie is classic comfort food and a favorite at pubs everywhere. Cozy up at home and make this recipe with its traditional mix of ground lamb, aromatic vegetables, rich sauce, and creamy cheddar mashed potatoes. So easy, and so comforting.

Clay cooking is a tasty tradition worth exploring. Adapted from a recipe by David Tanis, this Moroccan tagine yields slow-cooked lamb shanks that are beautifully spiced and spoon-tender. Dates lend body and sweetness to the sauce while fresh pomegranate pips add lift. If you want to learn more, read this post about tagine cooking.

Switch up your rib game. Our lamb Denver ribs get the dry-rub treatment with a flavorful mixture of fennel, garlic, cumin, and brown sugar in this super easy recipe. The resulting ribs are tender, juicy, and delicious.

Osso buco is one of the best winter dishes. Veal may be more familiar, but we love lamb osso buco for something different. This easy braising recipe yields spoon-tender lamb in a luxurious sauce, and the gremolata cuts the richness with fresh flavor. Crusty bread makes a good accompaniment and acts as a vehicle for the soft bone marrow.

At dartagnan.com we offer 100% grass-fed Australian lamb, as well as domestic lamb raised on pasture in the Rocky Mountains. All our lamb is certified Halal.

Are you eating lamb? Tell us how you like to cook it in the comments.

