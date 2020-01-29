Score Big with these 7 Winning Recipes for Game Day

What’s on your menu for game day? We’ve collected a few ideas that will score you extra points in the living room, man cave or tailgate. With easy finger foods and more hearty fare – plus a sweet treat! – there’s something for every fan. Read on for the recipes.

Need an easy game day recipe that you can make during halftime? These Instant Pot buffalo-style chicken drumsticks take just minutes to cook – even better, they’re packed with flavor (thanks to our black truffle butter) and meatier than wings.

These crispy, creamy croquettes are studded with spicy chorizo and two types of cheese. Serve with smoky dipping sauce for an extra kick.

In this satisfying recipe, short ribs are braised in a heady mix of spices and four types of chile peppers for spoon-tender, spicy meat that’s great for tacos. You can serve it any way you choose – on chips, toast, or a bowl of rice.

These succulent jerk-marinated Berkshire pork baby back ribs are intensely flavorful with just the right amount of heat.

Our Cajun-spiced pot pies are stuffed with tender chicken, flavorful andouille sausage, and hearty vegetables with a golden brown puff pastry lid. They’re the ultimate cold-weather comfort food – and great for game parties. Make 6 small pies or one large pie with this recipe.

Flecked with hickory-smoked bacon, these flavorful hush puppies fry up crisp and surprisingly light. They’re an excellent party food and are an easy dippable snack for game day.

We love adding smoky bacon to sweet treats! These easy peanut butter bacon cookies strike just the right balance of sweet and salty. This recipe will make 2 dozen cookies – enough to feed a crowd of football fans.

