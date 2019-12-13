How to Make Roasted Chicken Extra Fancy

Take simple roasted chicken to the stratosphere with a luxurious twist. This recipe uses black truffle butter and fresh black truffle slices, which are layered under the skin. The result is an ultra-juicy bird that’s full of truffle flavor. Read on for the recipe.

Ariane, the founder and owner of D’Artagnan, advises rubbing black truffle butter under turkey skin when roasting for the holidays. It’s a tip you can use with chicken all year long, but now that black winter truffles are in season, it’s the perfect time to add thin slices of the precious fungi along with the butter.

Try Our Black Truffle Roasted Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

Preparation

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Remove neck and giblets from the chicken cavity. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Using your fingers, carefully pull skin away from breast and leg meat, being careful not to puncture the skin. Insert about 4 tablespoons of black truffle butter evenly under the loosened skin. Insert truffle slices evenly in between the butter and skin. Season inside and out with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Truss chicken with butcher’s string and fold wings under. Rub remaining tablespoon of butter all over the outside of the chicken. Place on a rack in a heavy roasting pan. Roast for about 45-60 minutes, basting with pan drippings at the halfway point, until chicken is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 160 degrees F. (Check halfway through cooking, if the skin over the breast is getting too dark, cover with a small piece of foil until the last 10 minutes.) Remove chicken from the oven and rest on a cutting board for about 10-15 minutes before carving and serving.

Recipe Tips: Fresh truffle should be shaved as thin as possible. If you don’t have a truffle shaver, a ceramic hand-held mandoline will also work. In a pinch, you can also grate the truffle with a Microplane grater.

