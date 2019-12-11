10 Recipes that will Make an Amazing Christmas Brunch

What will you be eating on Christmas morning? After opening the gifts, serve up one of these tasty recipes. Most can be made – or prepped for the oven – ahead of time, for a convenient holiday meal. Full of flavor (and savory D’Artagnan ingredients) there’s something here for everyone – even those with a sweet tooth. Read on for the recipes.

This savory breakfast casserole packed with smoky ham, sautéed mushrooms, and cheddar cheese, is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at Christmas brunch. Because you can prep it the day before, then bake it right from the fridge in under an hour, you’ll be freed up from kitchen duty and can socialize over a cup of coffee.

These irresistible sticky buns include bacon as their secret ingredient. They combine a beautifully soft, springy dough with toasted pecans, maple caramel, and our famous Applewood Smoked Bacon, which makes sticky buns a complete meal, right?

With crispy, golden edges and a creamy interior, these Swiss potato cakes make an irresistible side dish. We’ve added bacon, shallots, and Alpine cheese … for obvious reasons. Served with runny-yolk fried eggs (or any eggs!) this rösti can take the place of fried potatoes or hash browns for a very satisfying brunch.

This easy-to-make scone recipe is packed with flavor from our Applewood Smoked Bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and fresh chives. Enjoy fresh from the oven, or split and fill with scrambled eggs for brunch.

This ridiculously easy to make Dutch baby recipe is part-pancake, part-custard, part-souffle, and totally delicious. It’s what brunch dreams are made of.

This make-ahead challah breakfast casserole is generously studded with our truffle turkey breast, maitake mushrooms, shallots, and cheese. Easy to prep ahead and then bake on Christmas morning – straight out of the fridge, in under an hour.

This quick & easy biscuit recipe brings a little luxury to your brunch game. Our black truffle butter adds an earthy richness to the flaky biscuits, which make great breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and our heritage ham.

Make this pull-apart bread recipe for brunch. Packed with flavorful bacon, cheese, and fresh herbs between each heavenly layer, it’s a good companion to eggs.

This simple recipe is rich and comforting. And while we think it’s totally fabulous as-is, when you add a generous knob of black truffle butter and serve it on petit toasts, it becomes luxurious brunch food. Add a poached egg for an extra tasty dish.

The beauty of a Spanish omelet, or tortilla, lies in its versatility – it can serve as breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper – or brunch. Our tortilla is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions, but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.

