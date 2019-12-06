Make a Memorable Christmas Feast with One of These Recipes

What should you serve for Christmas dinner? Whether your family has a taste for turkey, goose, lamb or ham, there’s something here for everyone. These seven recipes are festive and just right for serving convivial holiday gatherings. Read on and plan your holiday meal.

Our whole grass-fed beef striploin makes a beautiful Christmas roast beef (with steaks to spare for another day!). Using the reverse sear method ensures a fork-tender roast that’s evenly medium-rare from edge to edge. Don’t waste those flavorful drippings! Whip up some Yorkshire puddings to serve alongside.

This deliciously simple turkey breast roulade recipe is a festive way to serve a smaller group. It’s a variation on our whole turkey with truffle butter and makes a fabulous holiday centerpiece.

This Berkshire pork crown roast recipe makes a show-stopping holiday centerpiece. Berkshire pork is so juicy and flavorful, you need very little seasoning besides salt, pepper, and a few herbs.

Capon is a good choice for the holidays, with its familiar chicken flavor and large size. This easy recipe for golden-brown roasted capon with buttery challah bread stuffing is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser at your Christmas dinner.

Our roasted leg of lamb recipe is easy enough to be on your Sunday dinner rotation and with a knob of truffle butter melted into the pan sauce, it’s impressive enough for a holiday feast.

The perfect centerpiece for a Christmas meal, our smoked Berkshire ham is a crowd-pleaser with a sweet-tart glaze of fig jam and balsamic vinegar. Berkshire pork, also known as Kurobuta pork, makes the best ham, and ours is naturally smoked over applewood without nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, or artificial fillers, and is seasoned with sea salt and raw cane sugar.

Since ancient times, a roasted goose on the table has signified a holiday or celebration. Goose is often compared to duck, with similar lean, dark and richly flavored meat – and plenty of rendered fat to use on potatoes. This elegant roast goose recipe makes the most of winter flavors and is a perfect and traditional choice for the holidays.

What are you making for Christmas? Tell us your plans in the comments.

Shop dartagnan.com for holiday meals, gifts and more. And now is the time to pre-order a goose, capon or turkey. Shop now, ship later – just in time for Christmas.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.