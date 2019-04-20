How to Best Enjoy Your Springtime Farmers Market Haul

Are you enjoying the first greens from the farmers market? Fresh ramps with dirt still clinging to their roots, coiled garlic scapes and crisp fava beans are all signs that spring is here. Depending on your location, some of these early seasonal greens will be available now – or soon! Read on for the perfect proteins to make your farmers market haul into a meal.

Lamb with Asparagus

Whether you find green or white asparagus, try it pan-roasted and paired with lamb. Both are typical flavors of spring. Tender grass-fed lamb tenderloin cooks quickly and makes for an easy weeknight dinner, but a rack of lamb or porterhouse lamb chops would also make good choices.

Shop all your lamb options at dartagnan.com.

Pork with Ramps

Ramps are a wild onion native to North America, sometimes called spring onion, wild leek or wild garlic. The garlicky flavor goes well with bacon, pancetta, and really, pork of all kinds. Learn more about ramps in this blog post.

Shop all the pork possibilities and fresh ramps (limited time only) at dartagnan.com.

Veal with Fava Beans

Pop fresh fava beans out of the shell and then blanch them to help remove the waxy coating. Steamed until tender and simply dressed with salt, olive oil, and lemon juice, fava beans make a great pairing with tender veal. Fava beans are a perfect addition to green salads, pasta dishes, spring soups, and risottos – which all go well with veal.

Shop our exclusive French veal at dartagnan.com.

Rabbit with Pea Shoots

Crunchy pea shoots are a natural pairing with lean, delicately-flavored rabbit. Stir-fry pea shoots with garlic, add them raw to springtime salads or toss with pasta. They make a beautiful – and edible – decorative touch to any plate.

Shop rabbit cuts at dartagnan.com.

Poussin or Quail with Garlic Scapes

Garlic scapes are the curly stalks that grow from the bulbs of garlic plants, and will ultimately flower if left unharvested. Scapes offer a milder garlic flavor, almost like scallions. Try them sautéed, blended into pesto (with or without garlic), or simply char them whole on the grill. They make a good pairing with succulent poussin, or more intensely flavored quail.

Shop for poussin and quail at dartagnan.com.

What seasonal food are you most excited about eating this spring? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.