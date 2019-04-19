The Cutest Easter Eggs You’ve Ever Seen: 3 Holiday Recipes

Are you looking for a fun way to serve eggs at Easter? Try one of our Easter egg recipes for grownups. They’re not the usual chocolate or dyed eggs, but rather delightful morsels made with diminutive quail eggs. Good things come in small shells, and that’s proven by our easy quail egg recipes.

These diminutive Scotch eggs are cute and delicious, perfect for Easter brunch or any festive party. A golden shell gives way to flavorful wild boar sausage and a soft-boiled quail egg – they’re irresistible morsels.

Quail eggs make the cutest little deviled eggs. They’re a great conversation starter and absolutely delicious – a surefire hit for your Easter brunch. This version has a satisfying smoky kick and is topped with crumbled bacon and a few fresh thyme leaves.

Whether you call it egg-in-a-frame, sunshine toast, cowboy eggs, or toad-in-a-hole, if you make the classic dish with tiny quail eggs everyone will call it delicious. Perfect for an Easter brunch – just use your largest pan and serve them up hot. We used a thin round of brioche with black truffle butter in this clever and simple recipe.

Fun fact: Quail eggs are a fraction the size of chicken eggs (5 quail eggs are equivalent to 1 chicken egg), but amazingly, pack more nutrients and minerals.

