The Best Ways To Use Leftover Ham

If you’re lucky, you’ll have leftover ham after Easter dinner. Why lucky? Because ham is the perfect ingredient to add to so many dishes – and it’s super easy to cook with. Read on for several delicious ideas that we hope you will try with ham.

Ham with Pasta

Chunk or shred ham and toss with your favorite pasta and peas; a creamy sauce and grated Parmesan cheese make this dish a keeper. While you’re in a pasta mindset, try mac and cheese with the addition of diced ham.

Ham Sandwich

The ham sandwich is a classic, whether it’s grilled cheese with ham, or a pressed sandwich with a layer of ham inside. You might also try a Croque Madame; lay a slice of ham on toast, then top with cheese and a runny fried egg. Melt under the broiler for a brief moment, until bubbling.

Ham and Eggs

Ham and eggs get along famously. Dice ham for a frittata or omelette; serve alongside eggs done your favorite way, or add to a quiche.

This cheesy egg casserole recipe is packed with smoky ham and vegetables. The Ham, Asparagus, & Wild Mushroom Strata is part frittata, part savory bread pudding, and totally delicious – and a great way to use leftover ham, or you may substitute smoked chicken.

Ham and Potatoes

Add ham to creamy scalloped potatoes, or make warm potato salad with ham – or a cold potato salad. In short, potatoes and ham are great together.

Warm potato salad with ham, photo: Jules, Flickr.

Ham in Soup

Split pea soup is made better with ham, and lentil soup likes ham, too. Creamy soups like corn and potato chowder benefit from a topping of diced ham. And white bean soup with shredded ham is sublime.

Ham and vegetable soup with lentils, photo: Jules, Flickr.

Ham and Rice

Forget the takeout – make ham-fried rice at home. It might be the perfect way to use up leftover ham.

Ham Salad

Try deviled ham, which simply ground ham with hot sauce, cayenne pepper or the hot pepper of your choosing. Mayonnaise or cream cheese is often used to hold it together.

Ham on Pizza

Layer thinly sliced or diced ham on a homemade pizza. Need we say more?

Grits with Ham

Ariane’s Truffled Grits with Ham recipe was inspired by escaoutoun, a traditional Gascon dish made with cornmeal and cream. This is a comfort food favorite at D’Artagnan, and it’s worth trying.

What are your favorite ways to eat leftover ham? Tell us in the comments.

