Do You Know Which Lamb to Serve on Easter?

There’s nothing better than a roasted leg of lamb on the table. We have several choices of lamb for your Easter dinner; grass-fed leg of lamb, available both bone-in or boneless and a bone-in leg of our exclusive Salt Meadow Lamb. Read on to learn more about what makes this lamb so special, and get an easy recipe for roasting it.

Choose Salt Meadow Lamb

Our exclusive Salt Meadow Lamb is exceptionally tender and mild, rosy in color and exquisitely flavored. Young lambs (no more than 6 months) are raised on a small farm in Quebec, on a special diet consisting of grass, grain and seaweed to replicate the pré-salé lamb from Normandy, France, renowned for moist and tender meat.

Salt Meadow is unlike any other lamb you have tasted and can be simply roasted with little adornment to best enjoy the exquisite texture and flavor.

Tender and mild, with a lighter color than traditional lamb, it is the ultimate Easter dinner. The 7.5 lb. average bone-in leg will serve 8-10 people and will satisfy the most discerning of lamb lovers.

To learn more about this special lamb read our Salt Meadow Lamb blog post.

Roasting a Leg of Lamb

Our Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb with Port Wine Truffle Sauce involves making a thick paste of fresh herbs to coat the lamb and deglazing the pan with port, enhanced with truffle butter, for a beautiful sauce. It’s impressive enough for your holiday feast, yet easy enough for a family dinner.

Find the right lamb for your Easter meal at dartagnan.com – we have plenty of other cuts for smaller dinners.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.