5 Great Reasons to Make Pork for Dinner

Pork is perfect in any season, and we have 5 recipes that will inspire you to cook with it ASAP. Try our spiced pork roast for a family meal, double-cut stuffed pork chops or next-level carnitas for your next meal. Read on for the pork recipes.

This easy recipe for porcelet collar makes next-level carnitas for two to four people. The incredibly tender pork is perfect for tacos, a grain bowl, or salad.

Heady and sweet, Chinese five spice is an excellent match for our Berkshire pork rib roast. In this simple recipe, after a quick rub, the roast is cooked using the reverse sear method for juicy results. This will make a great choice for a Sunday meal, or even a holiday meal.

Our easy recipe for double-cut heritage pork chops is stuffed with buttery challah bread, sautéed apples, and aromatics. A simple cider spiked pan-sauce finishes the dish.

Fit for feeding a hungry crowd, this hearty pork chili recipe with our boneless Berkshire pork butt cooks slowly in a mixture of fresh salsa verde, roasted green chili peppers, and chicken stock.

Here’s an easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe with a Filipino-style adobo marinade. It’s got all the flavor of braised meat with the convenience of the grill. This accessible cut is easy to work with, versatile, and incredibly delicious.

From our exclusive porcelet – milk-fed piglet – to Berkshire pork, there’s a cut for you at dartagnan.com.

Read about the tenderest porcelet and learn makes Berkshire pork so special in our earlier blog posts.

Tell us how you like to cook pork in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.