You’ll Love this Super-Easy 5-Minute Hollandaise Sauce

Our easy Hollandaise sauce has a secret ingredient. Black truffle butter imparts rich, earthy flavor making this 5-minute sauce worthy of any special occasion. Just for the record, this blender Hollandaise recipe is one of our favorite kitchen hacks. Read on to get the recipe.

One of the five French mother sauces, rich and creamy Hollandaise has butter as a base. Anyone can master it with our recipe that swaps in black truffle butter for an addictive result.

How will you eat your Hollandaise sauce? It’s a brunch classic. Try it on eggs Benedict, poached fish, chicken breast, pretty much any meat, poured over warm biscuits … and tell us how you like it in the comments.

Easy Truffle Butter Hollandaise

Ingredients

2 large egg yolks

1 scant tablespoon warm water

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

8 tablespoons black truffle butter

Fine sea salt

Preparation

Combine egg yolks, warm water, and lemon juice in the pitcher of a high-speed blender. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the truffle butter until hot and completely liquid but not browned. Blend egg yolk mixture until frothy, then with the blender running, slowly pour in truffle butter in a thin stream. Blend until sauce is thick, smooth, and emulsified. This should only take a minute. Season to taste with salt, if needed. Serve immediately, or transfer the sauce to a small saucepan with lid and keep warm up to an hour. Note: This sauce can also be made in a small jar with an immersion blender.

