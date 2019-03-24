You Can Eat These 7 Sides Like a Meal

Looking for some lighter dinner options? We’ve rounded up some side dish recipes that are hearty enough to be the main meal. From mushroom and grain salad to lamb flatbread, there are options for many tastes. Read on for 7 recipes that will make your next meal extra delicious.

Shop dartagnan.com for all your meals – whether weeknight or special occasion.

This hearty grain salad recipe has barley, sautéed mushrooms, leeks, shallots, and crisped pancetta for a salty kick. Over-easy eggs will take this one over the top.

Packed with our ready-to-use chicken confit and a hint of bacon, this smoky lentil soup recipe is satisfying and super easy to make.

Chicken confit, crispy pancetta, toasted hazelnuts, Pecorino Romano, and a warm vinaigrette transform shredded Brussels sprouts into an otherworldly winter salad. Pair with some crusty bread and your favorite wine for a complete meal.

This comforting recipe comes together quickly and makes a satisfying dinner, no meat needed. Any combination of wild and cultivated mushrooms will work, so use your favorites or what’s in season. Don’t skip the miso paste – it adds depth and a boost of umami.

This cheesy egg casserole recipe is packed with smoky ham and vegetables. It’s a great way to use leftover ham, or you may substitute smoked chicken.

This versatile recipe for spiced lamb and feta pide, a Turkish-style boat-shaped flatbread, makes a delectable lunch, dinner, or party appetizer.

In this easy recipe, acorn squash is stuffed with a mixture of wild boar sausage, quinoa, mushrooms, leeks, and dried cranberries.

Do you have a favorite side dish that you sometimes eat as a meal?

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.