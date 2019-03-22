7 Fast and Easy Snacks That Will Make Your Day

We know that snacking makes for a happier day, so here are 7 recipes for some of our favorite and easy-to-make snack foods. With charcuterie and truffle butter on hand, you are always ready to make a satisfying nibble. Read on for our top picks.

The secret ingredient in our oven-baked kale chips is duck fat. This kitchen staple makes the kale savory and crispy, and hard to stop eating. Did you know that duck fat is nutritionally closer to olive oil than other animal fats?

This super-easy recipe for Jambon de Bayonne wrapped pear with arugula and ricotta cheese can serve as party food or a private snack. In the summer, sub out the pear for seasonal stone fruit or fresh figs. If you like bleu cheese, try swapping out the ricotta for Fourme d’Ambert.

Our recipe for popcorn uses duck fat and the old-fashioned stove top method of popping (far easier and quicker than you think). This indulgent popcorn is drizzled with black truffle and finished with grated Parmesan cheese. Serve it family-style, in a large bowl, or go for the in-theatre experience and use individual paper cones.

If you love a snack that’s both salty and sweet, try this easy recipe for bacon-wrapped dates. They come together quickly and make a great weekend snack or party food.

This is less of a recipe and more of a tasty suggestion. If you’ve been to Paris, you’ve no doubt had a simple lunch of jambon-beurre. This is our version using authentic French-style bistro ham, black truffle butter, and creamy Camembert (for extra credit).

We have something for those with a sweet tooth. Try our easy crème de marrons made with our ready-to-use-chestnuts. Stir the French classic into yogurt or ice cream, simply spread on toast, or use as an ingredient in chestnut desserts.

If you have a hankering to bake, try our oatmeal cookie recipe. Studded with crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, and two kinds of apples, it is at once sweet and salty, chewy and crisp, and delicious anytime!

What are your favorite snacks? Tell us in the comments!

