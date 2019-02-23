5 Easy Roasting Recipes to Make While Winter Lingers

Do you love a cozy winter meal? As the winter lingers, there’s something so rewarding about cranking the oven and roasting all afternoon, then enjoying the results for dinner. Read on for 5 easy roasting recipes featuring wild boar, duck, pork, chicken, and lamb that each yield super-satisfying results.

This roast couldn’t be easier or more delicious! In this recipe, our wild boar mini roast is stuffed with sautéed mushrooms and served with a delectable pan-sauce that’s silkened with black truffle butter.

No need to be intimidated by roasting a duck. Use this simple technique and experience our Rohan duck’s naturally rich flavor. Feel free to add your own aromatics or spices to customize the recipe.

Are you looking for a weeknight meal that takes less than an hour to make? Try this easy recipe for juicy pork tenderloin with roasted apples, sweet onions, and fluffy yams with spiced butter.

This roast chicken is made extra tasty from a smoky, citrusy wet rub, but the real star of the dish is the super-addictive condiment, aji verde, often known as “that famous green sauce.” There are several variations of this mysterious sauce – ours uses traditional aji Amarillo paste and mayo, but with the addition of ripe avocado for a smooth richness that tempers the spice. So good.

Start with any rack of lamb – these chops are cut from a whole lamb loin – and add a flavorful spice rub and a generous drizzle of spicy harissa to make these juicy lamb chops. Use a thermometer to gauge doneness as different racks vary in size.

What are you roasting these wintry days? Tell us in the comments.

