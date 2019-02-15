This is Absolutely the Best Appetizer for Parties

Planning a party? Consider adding gougères (goo-zhehr) to the menu. These little morsels of pâte à choux dough are essentially cheese puffs with a French accent. They are everything you want in a party food: fun and easy to eat (think finger food) and totally addictive (plus they pair well with Champagne). Read on for our gougères recipe and some tasty suggestions on how to eat them.

Make-Ahead Convenience

You can make the dough ahead, roll into balls, place on a parchment-lined sheet pan and freeze for about two hours. Once firm, seal your raw gougères in a plastic bag and stash in the freezer for a few months. Pop them in the oven just before your party, and serve warm.

Gougères are traditionally made with Gruyère cheese but you can use any firm cheese in its place. For instance, those leftover cheese chunks languishing in the refrigerator can be grated and mixed into the dough.

Classic gougères are already a cocktail hour favorite but add our black truffle butter, and they become completely irresistible. This recipe yields about 2 dozen gougères, minus the ones sampled in the kitchen (we’re not judging).

Layer on the Flavor

When split in half, gougères can take the place of bread for little party-perfect sandwiches. In this super-easy recipe, porcini-scented gougères are stuffed with creamy mushroom mousse and French ham and become two bites of pleasure.

Or try this simple canape recipe with creamy, smoky ham mousse as the delectable filling for our truffle butter gougères. A delicious way to use up leftover ham!

You don’t have to wait for a party to make gougères. Whip up a batch for yourself, call a friend, and open a bottle of wine.

Let us know how you like them!

