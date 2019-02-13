5 Good Reasons to Make Chili this Weekend

Have you ever tried duck chili? We’ve got a chili recipe with 3 types of duck that you need to make ASAP. Chili is the perfect weekend cooking project and can provide leftovers for lunch or a weeknight dinner (hello, Monday night!). Read on for our top five chili recipes you’re sure to love.

Our Berkshire pork shoulder cooks slow and low in a mixture of fresh salsa verde, roasted green chili peppers, and chicken stock in this versatile recipe. Serve with tortillas or corn chips and top with chopped jalapeño peppers to add a little heat.

This quick and easy chili recipe uses three types of duck charcuterie, a little beer, and plenty of fresh chile peppers for great depth of flavor and a hearty texture. Warning: it’s hard to stop eating this one!

Who needs beans when you have beef, beer, and bacon? Our boneless beef short ribs cook slowly in a rich combo of pureed chiles, dark beer, beef stock, bacon, and spices. A little dark chocolate at the end adds depth of flavor – don’t skip it.

Our white chicken chili uses Haricot Tarbais, the same white French beans preferred for cassoulet. It is light yet intensely satisfying and has just the right amount of heat. But the best part? Your slow cooker does most of the work.

This recipe uses Anasazi beans, which are heirloom beans from the Southwest, named for the ancient tribe that cultivated them. The speckled heirloom beans hold their shape beautifully in this spicy chili with ground buffalo meat. If you cannot find Anasazi beans, substitute kidney or pinto.

The Perfect Side

Our Cast Iron Cornbread with Bacon makes the ideal accompaniment to any chili, and is quite nice on its own when slathered with honey butter.

If you try any of our chili recipes, let us know. Leave a review for the products you used on our website, or leave a comment here on the blog. We love to hear what’s cooking!

