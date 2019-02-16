This is Why You Should Visit Gascony

Now is a good time to plan your summer travel and we have a destination you should consider: Gascony. This is the region of Southwest France that Ariane, the owner of D’Artagnan, comes from, and it offers many attractions. Architectural Digest recently talked with Ariane for their article about Gascony. Read on for the details, and start dreaming of great food, abundant wine, and sunshine. France is calling!

For a taste of Southwest France at home, shop our favorites at dartagnan.com.

Everything we do at D’Artagnan – including the inspiration for the name itself – goes back to Ariane’s deep roots in Southwest France.

When she came to the U.S. as a student, Ariane quickly realized the food was not the same as back home in Gascony. She founded D’Artagnan to recreate the cuisine and quality typical of her area, and Americans have enjoyed those Gascon flavors – most grown here in the U.S. – since 1985.

Read 9 Reasons Why Architecture-Lovers Should Visit Gascony, France in Architectural Digest to discover this special corner of France.

If you’re in Auch on a Thursday or Saturday, walk down the nearby Escalier Monumental, a 234-step baroque staircase, and across the River Gers to visit the market. This is your first taste, literally, of Gascony, a region famous for hearty dishes like cassoulet, foie gras, and duck. (It is perhaps not surprising that an Auch native, Ariane Daguin, founder of D’Artagnan foods, introduced the U.S. to most of these delicacies.)

We have discussed the many merits of Gascony on the blog before. If you are curious to learn more, begin your adventure with these links.

The New York Times called Gascony the most delicious part of France.

Explore the magnificent wines of Southwest France.

Learn more about Lupiac, the birthplace of the real-life D’Artagnan.

Have you been to Gascony? Tell us about your experience in the comments. If not, would you put this region on your travel wish list?

Featured photo of Escalier Monumental d’Auch by JohnSeb.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.