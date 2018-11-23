How to Eat Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Like Chefs Do

We asked some of our chef clients about how they eat Thanksgiving leftovers … you may be surprised at their answers. Read on and see if you are doing the whole leftovers thing like a cooking professional.

What is your favorite way to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers?

The consensus is in a sandwich …

Thanksgiving on a raft: everything-turkey, stuffing, cranberry, sweet potatoes, vegetables piled high on an open-faced sandwich and covered with giblet gravy. Also, turkey congee. – Chef Patti Jackson of Delaware and Hudson, Brooklyn

I love a great pilgrim sandwich. Take some country bread or some rye, thick cut, place it gently on the grill, spread some lemon mayo on one side, cranberry sauce on the other, then layer the turkey, stuffing, gravy and some cole slaw. Serve it with some potato chips or sweet potato chips! – Chef Jack Logue, The Clocktower, NYC

All Thanksgiving leftovers should be used to make sandwiches, only. – Chef Ben Smallman, Ristoro del Cinghiale, NYC

The best Thanksgiving leftover is the open face turkey sandwich starting from the ground up with a slice of white bread, stuffing, dark meat turkey, sliced white meat turkey, warm gravy and topped with cranberry sauce. It’s the ultimate in comfort food. – Chef Aaron Fitterman, Patroon, NYC

I love making Kentucky Hot Brown for breakfast the next morning. Then turkey ramen for lunch or dinner and then I sleep…. – Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

Thanks, chefs, for sharing your Thanksgiving leftovers with us!

