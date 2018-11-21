Turkey Carving Tips that Will Make You Look Like a Pro

So much time is spent planning the cooking for Thanksgiving, but there’s also the carving and serving of the turkey to consider. Once the bird is done roasting, there’s a flurry of activity while it rests (you do let the turkey rest?) and you pull everything else together. That is not the time to start thinking about how to carve the roasted bird. Read on for tips and a video that prepare you for carving victory.

Here are some tips to help you carve a perfect turkey and not hurt anyone in the process.

Do it right. Don’t carve the turkey at the table. The idea of a whole roasted turkey presented and carved at the table sounds good, but in reality, it’s an awkward task, and there’s not enough room at the table. Better to carve in the kitchen, with your largest cutting board, and all the knives, towels, and counter space you need. There’s also no audience in the kitchen. Be sure to have a sharp knife – or two. A boning knife is best to carve the turkey meat off the bones, and a chef’s knife can do the rest. If your knives are dull, you will get ragged slices of turkey breast, and you are more likely to hurt yourself with knife slippage.

This video from the Culinary Institute of America shows you how to carve like a pro and get the most out of your turkey this year.

When you’re finished, the drums, thighs, and sliced breast meat can be beautifully arranged on a platter for ease of serving. Isn’t that what everyone wants?

