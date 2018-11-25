No More Leftovers? Make One of These Easy Brunch Recipes

Eventually, you run out of Thanksgiving leftovers … and Sunday is the time to make a cozy brunch. From bistro faves (sandwiches!) to bacon sticky buns, there’s something here to inspire your best brunch ever. Read on for our 5 easy brunch-ready recipes.

Classic French bistro fare, the croque monsieur sandwich makes a fine brunch. In our recipe, sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese. Serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens, or top with a fried egg for an upgraded croque madame.

These irresistible sticky buns include bacon as their secret ingredient. The perfect weekend baking project, these buns combine a beautifully soft, springy dough with toasted pecans, maple caramel, and our famous applewood smoked bacon.

Try our shakshuka recipe for easy one-skillet eggs poached in tomato sauce with andouille sausage. This slightly spicy Middle Eastern dish is great for any meal, but we love it for brunch with thick, fragrant Arabic coffee.

This simple panini recipe is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Our French-style bistro ham is perfectly complemented by melty cheddar, crisp apple, and honey-mustard.

This rustic tarte tatin is super easy to make. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite.

What are you eating post-Thanksgiving? Tell us in the comments.

