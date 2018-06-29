5 Savory Baked Goods to Make Your Summer Picnics Happier

Why compromise your food game simply because you are eating outside? Any outdoor summer meal, from the backyard table to a blanket on the grass, will benefit from the addition of a savory baked good. Even if you’re glamping, these recipes can be made ahead and packed in the cooler for a rustic and chic meal.

Shop dartagnan.com for the necessary ingredients to make your outdoor meal a little more civilized. For those that love to bake, read on for a few tasty picnic-friendly recipes.

1. Try our addictive Bacon and Cheddar Scones with butter or clotted cream to accompany. Also great to split and stuff with your preferred cheese for a mini sandwich.

2. Another unique choice is our Duck Fat Focaccia Bread with Herbs & Sea Salt which will serve as a neutral base for any spread (like duck rillettes in our featured photo), charcuterie, or cheese you like.

3. These Crispy Mushroom Triangles are filled with herbed crème fraîche and mushrooms and are the perfect finger food – no silverware needed.

4. Try this Mushroom Tarte Tatin with Honey & Goat Cheese for a rustic and delightful savory pastry. The crust can be storebought (it’s a cheat we defend), and the tarte will travel well gently wrapped in foil.

5. Black truffle butter, parmesan cheese, and a little flour combine to make addictively crisp and tasty shortbread with this easy recipe. These are great with charcuterie boards, cheese plates, topped with your favorite condiments, or as a nibble on their own at your picnic.

Are you fond of a picnic? Do you bring china plates and wine goblets? Tell us the most outrageous foods you have brought to a picnic.

