Which of These 10 Dishes Will You Eat on July 4th?

What’s on your menu for Independence Day? We combed our recipe collection and found these 10 dishes that represent American favorites and are perfect for summer parties. Try one – or more – of our recipes and celebrate the diverse flavors of America when you gather with friends and family this season. With bacon, steak, wings, ribs, and burgers in the mix, you can’t go wrong.

Serve the best this summer. When you shop dartagnan.com you support responsibly sourced meats from small family farms.

Even though this dish is mostly bread and meat, it’s still a salad in our book! Panzanella is a Tuscan-style salad usually made with stale bread and tomatoes. Here we added the classic American flavors of a BLT with our hickory smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, and a creamy citrus dressing.

Everybody loves a lobster roll, and the classic New England sandwich gets a smoky kick with our bacon in this easy recipe remix. Make the lobster filling ahead of the party, and scoop it into freshly buttered and toasted (maybe on the grill?) split-top rolls.

Who needs beans when you have beef, beer, and bacon? Our boneless beef short ribs cook slowly in a rich combo of pureed chiles, dark beer, beef stock, bacon, and spices. A little dark chocolate at the end adds depth of flavor – don’t skip it. This is an indoor project and can be cooked in advance of the party, making it easy on the host. Also great for potlucks!

There’s not much better than a good steak grilled over fire. We kept the preparation simple on this one, topping the ribeye with a pat of compound butter packed with fresh herbs and garlic. The butter enhances without overwhelming and when it mingles with the meat juices, makes a delectable sauce.

Spicy Buffalo-style wings are the always a party favorite, but we’ve upped the flavor ante to make them even better. Our creamy black truffle butter adds a whole new dimension of richness and depth, making these wings your guests won’t soon forget.

Baked beans are a summer cookout must-have and making them yourself is well worth the time. This easy recipe yields tender beans with a sweet, smoky sauce. Bacon weave optional (but recommended).

Cane syrup, a sticky sweet syrup made from sugar cane, gives this barbecue sauce backbone, along with honey, molasses, and cider vinegar.

Our big bleu burgers burst with flavor from meaty ground buffalo, smokey bacon, bleu cheese and our favorite “secret” seasoning: porcini powder! These babies are equally good pan-seared or flame-grilled.

You can’t eat BBQ without mac and cheese. This quick and easy stovetop recipe for includes bacon and will satisfy adults and kids alike. It makes a great side dish for your backyard meals this season.

An overnight soak in seasoned buttermilk along with pan-frying in a blend of duck fat and peanut oil makes this chicken extra flavorful, crispy, and browned. It’s equally delicious piping hot or served cold, picnic style – perfect for a July 4th gathering.

What’s on your menu? Tell us about your favorite summer recipes for backyard entertaining.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.