What is the One Thing Your Grill is Missing?

Looking to enrich your grilling experience? You need wood.

Grilling your meat on a wooden plank evokes ancestral campfires and enhances the flavor of whatever you cook. We’ve come a long way in grilling convenience and technology, but the simple fact remains: wood makes everything taste better.

Wildwood Grilling recently paired our grass-fed lamb rack with their red oak plank for this simple recipe that’s perfect for summer meals in the backyard. You can easily recreate this at home, and bring out your inner caveman – or woman – with the distinctive flavor of charred wood. Read on for the recipe that will change your grill game.



Red Oak Planked Rack of Lamb with Lemon, Garlic, and Thyme

Serves: 4 Total time: 45 minutes

Red oak and lamb make a wonderful pair. We cooked this slowly for very tender and juicy results. Tip: After adding the seasoning, let the lamb sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. This will help it cook more evenly and retain the juices better.

Ingredients

1 Red Oak Grilling Plank

2 lb Rack of Lamb

2 cloves garlic

1 lemon, zested

2 Tbs.. black pepper

2 Tbs. kosher salt

2 Tbs. fresh thyme

Preparation

Preheat the grill or oven to 350°F and soak the plank in warm water for 15 minutes. Peel the garlic cloves and mince finely, add to a mixing bowl with the lemon zest, pepper, salt, and thyme. Lay the lamb on a board, fat side up and press the mixture onto the meat to form a layer of seasoning. Place the lamb on the plank and if using a grill set over indirect heat, close the lid. Roast the lamb for 35 – 45 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 125°F for medium rare. Allow the lamb to rest for 10 minutes, slice in between the bones to separate the chops, serve warm.

Big thanks to Wildwood Grilling for the recipe. For more deliciousness, click through to see which woods they used to grill our exclusive Rohan duck breast and game sausages.

Are you grilling on wood? Tell us about your “planking” experiences in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.