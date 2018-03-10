You Won’t Believe These Chef Instagram Posts!

We’re always looking at food. If you like to see beautiful plates that inspire you to cook or to make a reservation at your favorite restaurant, Instagram is the place to be. Below are some highlights from chef posts to Instagram – using our products, of course – to whet your appetite. Join us on Instagram for a view into the many kitchens – professional and home – that serve D’Artagnan. Fair warning: these pictures will make you hungry.

Our theme this time is duck and foie gras – two D’Artagnan staples that just happen to be 15% off this week at dartagnan.com. Get inspired by the photos below and make duck for dinner at home.

Josh Sutcliff, the executive chef at Mirador in Dallas, shared this beautiful duck dish with us. Don’t you wish you were in Dallas tonight to dine on this?

Chef Ryan Sulikowski in Media, PA serves our Rohan duck two ways on the same plate: seared duck breast and duck leg confit.

Sometimes a chef gets a food-themed tattoo that juxtaposes with his work in the kitchen. At Turtle and the Wolf in Montclair, NJ that moment was captured and shared on Instagram. The foie gras looks beautiful.

Chef/owner Carl Ciarcia at Bread and Water in Middletown, CT found a way to use duck three ways in this gorgeous ravioli: duck egg pasta, duck yolk, smoked duck prosciutto.

It’s not easy to get a seat at this homey dinner spot on the beach in Lewes, DE. But if you do, be sure to order the foie gras, just added to the menu and served with a sweet potato blini, burnt onion marmalade, candied pecans, Baywater Farm mache, and huckleberry gastrique.

Rohan duck breast never looked so good! Find this perfectly-plated duck at Vaucluse, a fine French restaurant in NYC.

Very nearly under the Brooklyn Bridge with a view of the East River sits The Osprey. Though the menu is inspired by French and Italian cuisine, it’s got a uniquely Brooklyn flavor and a lovely presentation of duck breast in this dish.

Hungry yet? Shop dartagnan.com and make duck or foie gras in the comfort of your own kitchen.

