The Best Way to Make Flank Steak

Our full-flavored Wagyu flank is made fork tender when cooked in a water bath with a few aromatics. Flank steak is often used in fajitas, burritos, or tacos, and is also popular in Korean barbecue and Chinese stir-fry. This cut would normally be marinated to tenderize the muscle fibers, but the sous vide technique makes this step unnecessary. Already tender and flavorful, this Wagyu flank steak is served well with sous vide. Finish with a quick sear, baste with black truffle butter, and cut against the grain for a truly great steak. Scroll down for the recipe, which will serve 4.

