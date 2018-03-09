The Best Way to Make Flank Steak

Our full-flavored Wagyu flank is made fork tender when cooked in a water bath with a few aromatics. Flank steak is often used in fajitas, burritos, or tacos, and is also popular in Korean barbecue and Chinese stir-fry. This cut would normally be marinated to tenderize the muscle fibers, but the sous vide technique makes this step unnecessary. Already tender and flavorful, this Wagyu flank steak is served well with sous vide. Finish with a quick sear, baste with black truffle butter, and cut against the grain for a truly great steak. Scroll down for the recipe, which will serve 4.
Ingredients
- 1 Wagyu Beef Flank Steak
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
- Neutral oil (we used avocado oil)
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 3 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter
Preparation
- Preheat a water bath to 133 degrees F using an immersion circulator.
- Season flank steak with salt and pepper; place in vacuum bag. Add about a tablespoon of oil to the bag and massage to coat steak. Place herbs in the bag then seal.
- Place bag in the water bath and cook for 2 hours.
- Remove steak from the bath and blot dry with paper towels.
- Heat a large skillet over high heat. Sear the steak until nicely browned on one side, turn over then add truffle butter to pan. Continue to sear other side while tilting the pan and basting the steak with the melted butter.
- Remove from pan, rest for about 3 minutes, then slice against the grain and serve with your favorite side dishes.