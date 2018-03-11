Featured Recipes

Transition to Spring with these 7 Recipes

March is one of those transitional months; spring begins to happen, a warm day here, a sunny morning there. Sometimes there’s wind, rain or even a snowstorm. But we turn the clocks forward, and start craving lighter foods, looking for the farmers market to open, and dreaming of ramps and dandelion greens. We haven’t yet abandoned comfort foods and Dutch ovens; so what should we eat this month?

Here are 7 recipes that are on the lighter side, but don’t skimp on satisfying flavor.

Lamb Loin en Persillade

Bright and fresh, this traditional French preparation of parsley, garlic and lemon is perfect on our domestic lamb. Roasted in the oven, it couldn’t be easier to make.

lamb loin persillade1

Mushroom & Cheese Quiche with Truffle Butter Crust

Our organic exotic mushrooms, creamy Gouda, and fresh herbs are packed into a black truffle butter shortcrust in this easy quiche recipe. Make this a day ahead for a quick brunch or supper. Serve the French way: alongside salad greens with a bright vinaigrette.

quiche blog alt 1

BLT Salad

Even though this dish is mostly bread and meat, it’s still a salad in our book! Panzanella is a Tuscan-style salad usually made with stale bread and tomatoes. Here we added the classic American flavors of a BLT with our Hickory Smoked Bacon, bibb lettuce, and a creamy citrus dressing.
  blt-panzanella-bacon-salad-recipe

Tortilla Española with Chorizo & Manchego

The beauty of a Spanish omelette lies in its versatility. Delicious for breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, our tortilla is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions, but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.
 tortilla-espana-spanish-omelette-recipe

Kalbi Ssam Burgers

These veggie-packed Korean-style buffalo burgers are heavy on flavor and light on your waistline. We ditched the buns for fresh lettuce wraps and topped with a sweet and spicy kimchi slaw and a zesty chili mayo.
Who needs chicken when you’ve got rabbit? Get in the mood for spring with this light stew, full of flavor from pancetta, tender rabbit, white wine, and a ton of fresh herbs and vegetables.
stewed-spring-rabbit-stew-recipe

Bacon & Onion Tarte

There’s no wrong time of year to enjoy this recipe. It’s our version of Andre Soltner’s famous Tarte Flambée. Great for parties, brunches, and light suppers, the frozen puff pastry (storebought) makes it easy while salty ventrèche and luscious crème fraȋche make it irresistible.
bacon-and-onion-tarte-recipe

